Moose Jaw RCMP are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to search for suspects who drove a stolen truck that was used in a break and enter last weekend.

The vehicle was found last Sunday at the north end of the bridge at Buffalo Pound Lake and Highway 2, and authorities say it was used in a break and enter in Chamberlain earlier that day.

The white Dodge 3500 was stolen from near Arm River and used to commit the robbery before culprits left the vehicle near the lake.

The back window was smashed out and there was also damage to the back of the truck.

If you have any information that may help police, you can call Moose Jaw RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.