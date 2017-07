Many residents were having trouble Saturday morning as there was a brief power outage in Moose Jaw and some surrounding areas.

According to SaskPower's Twitter, the outage also effected communities north of our city such as Caronport, Mortlach, South Lake Resort and all surrounding rurals.

The Power was restored around 10am, but there hasn't been any information shared as to what caused the outage.

We'll update you as details become available.