Moose Jaw City Police welcomed two of its newest constables, Jordan Lonsberry and Yannick Da Prato.

The two officers were sworn in and Chief of Police Rick Bourassa was the Master of Ceremonies on Friday at the Police Department.

Lonsberry moved to Moose Jaw from Estevan to begin her career as an officer.

"I'm a big community person so I've always been a part of sports and that type of thing, so coming here and being able to help people is the biggest reason I'm coming here." Lonsberry said.

Da Prato, before joining the Moose Jaw City Police, was part of the military police for over six years.

"I'm very happy with my choices and very happy to be part of the team. I think that the Moose Jaw police has very good team spirit and I'm happy to be a part of it," said Da Prato.

The small, but cheerful crowd, at the Police Department was happy to welcome the newest additions to the force.

Bourassa is excited for the new recruits and additions to the community. "This is always, I think, a sort of exciting time when we can bring new people into the organization and start to move us forward. What this always means to us is that people have moved on and others have retired and so these young people we are bringing in now are the ones who are going to be taking this police service and community forward in the coming years," explained Bourassa.

Both Da Prato and Lonsberry will be going to police college in the fall and will begin officially working on the force around Christmas.