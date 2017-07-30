The offence woke up just at the right time for the Moose Jaw Miller Express on Saturday night at Ross Wells Park.

Moose Jaw scored seven runs in the seventh inning to comeback and knock off the Weyburn Beavers, 7-6, in eight innings.

First baseman Ben Dalke started the rally with a single on the first pitch of the inning, which kicked off a stretch of four straight hits for Moose Jaw. Dalke and catcher Cole Warken came around to score the Millers’ first runs of the game on a single by third baseman Adam Cook.

After an error brought in two more runs, second baseman Scott Platt singled and designated hitter Lane Harvey smacked a double before outfielders Cutter McDowell and Ty Schindel drove them both in.

McDowell would score the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch.

The game was called in the eighth inning due to lightning as the Millers picked up the win over the hottest team in the Western Major Baseball League.

The start of the night wasn’t nearly as good as the end of the night for Moose Jaw.

Weyburn’s Luis Jimenez homered on the second pitch of the game from starter Zach McDonald. Zach Mathis followed it up with a triple on the fourth pitch and eventually came around to score to make it 2-0 after one.

The Beavers tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

After the rough start, McDonald settled in to go six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Mitchell Price scored the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning, while Bo Sheridan came on for the eighth and shut the door for Moose Jaw.

Weyburn starter Austin Gurr threw six shutout innings, giving up just four hits and two walks. He struck out three in the no-decision.

The Millers tagged reliever Beau Robedeaux for five runs on five hits and Cody Pamperin for two runs on three hits in the seventh.

The Millers will return to the field on Sunday night at Ross Wells Park to close out the regular season with a meeting against the Swift Current 57s. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The game will serve as a preview to the first round series between the two teams, which will kick off on Tuesday in Swift Current.