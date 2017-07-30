In need of a bounce back performance after last week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders got that and then some on Saturday night.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 33,350 members of Rider Nation, the Riders knocked off the Toronto Argonauts, 38-27, to improve to 2-3 on the year.

One of the Riders’ big offseason acquisitions woke up from an early season slumber in the win as Duron Carter hauled in a pair of touchdowns, including a catch-of-the-year candidate, during a 9-catch, 131-yard day.

Carter had just 156 yards on 16 catches through the first four games this season.

Riders quarterback Kevin Glenn continued his strong start to the season by throwing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

The other two scores went to Naaman Roosevelt, who posted five catches for 51 yards, and Caleb Holley, who caught a game-sealing 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 to go in regulation, putting Saskatchewan in front by 11.

Bakhari Grant also had a big game with five catches for 115 yards.

Ricky Ray provided a stiff challenge for Glenn and the Riders’ offence as he finished 28-of-38 for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Toronto couldn’t hold a 10-0 first quarter lead and saw Saskatchewan battle back to tie the game at 17-17 at halftime.

The Riders took their first lead of the game on a 23-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Crapigna with 6:13 to go in the third quarter.

Saskatchewan went in front for good on Carter’s second touchdown of the game, just 18 seconds into the fourth quarter, and the Riders would seal the win over the final 14 minutes.

The Riders will look to climb back to .500 when they travel to Vancouver next Saturday to face the 4-2 B.C. Lions.

Check back for more reaction from the Riders' win on Monday...