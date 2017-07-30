Our dry season finally came to an end Saturday evening.

After the announcement that we could set a record for the driest season ever if it didn't rain by Monday, mother nature came through.

Even though it was a small amount of 4.1 mm of rain, bringing up this month's total to 4.3 mm of rain, that's all we needed to stave away from the dry weather record.

With the forecast predicting more rain, this means more good news for farmers and the province.

Possibly one of the few times people were excited for a severe thunderstorm watch to come, but the well needed water was appreciated.

However, Environment Canada's heat warning has continued, at least for the rest of the weekend.