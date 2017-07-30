After a string of fires in Regina, resulting from the dry weather causing a shifting in the ground that affects power boxes and pulls on them, SaskPower will be coming to Moose Jaw to check boxes.

The repairs come after five power boxes started on fire in Regina , causing minor to significant damages. So far, over several hundred boxes have required some sort of repair.

SaskPower's spokesperson, Jonathan Tremblay, gave tips on how to do a visual inspection yourself.

"There are 3 main things that will be your cue to call us at SaskPower. The first will be if your meter box is tilting, that is indicating if a wire is pulling it down to one side. Another thing you can look for is if any frayed wires are being pulled out from under the box, and finally if you have a new significant gap between the ground and your house," Tremblay said.

SaskPower is also urging everyone not to touch their boxes until a SaskPower technician can do an inspection and repairs.

They will be checking Moose Jaw as a whole, but combing over certain places that have been built over clay, built in the 70's or 60's, or have underground electricity. These places include Sunningdale, Regal Heights, and West Park. The SaskPower crews will begin work on monday.