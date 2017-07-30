This past Wednesday, on the same day that their newest single was released, Shaunavon's Hunter Brothers' Born and Raised Benefit Concert took place, which they hosted out at their family farm, just south of Shaunavon, on July 14th.

Well over $60,000 was raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, and community donations and all money raised will go to help five organizations, which are The Shaunavon Perk Up Our Parks Committee, Telemiracle, Shaunavon Minor Hockey, The Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary and Rock Solid Refuge.

JJ Hunter said in a press release that they are thrilled with the results of the concert, and want to thank everyone who donated their time, resources and efforts.

In addition to the Benefit Concert, the event doubled as a video shoot for their new single "Born and Raised" and the video is expected to be released soon.