Gardens and flowers have been feeling the heat recently due to the dry weather.

Some have even been having a tough time trying to grow a garden in the recent dry weather. Saturday evening's rainfall has helped, but some are still hoping for more.

"We could use a good three day rain. If you walk around the gardens (after the rain) you will see some incredible beauty," said Jeremy Zachariah with the Yara Community Gardens.

He believes that natural watering is the best for plants.

With the forecast showing rain in the future, that means good news for gardeners.

After the rain, Zachariah said a gardener's biggest concern should only be deer and harvesting their fruits and vegetables.