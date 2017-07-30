For the first time in a long time the Canadian dollar hit above .80 cents U.S. recently.

The rise in the loonie is because of its global stability of our economy.

Exporters are looking at lower margins, while consumers are starting to see some deals and Aaron Ruston of Purposed Financial Corporation said this kind of movement is not uncommon.

"The dollar is going to go up and down, there's a lot more confidence being place now in Canada, Europe and China, rather than the U.S. and the UK because of everything that's been going on."

Ruston said our economy is strengthening and also reminds us how far the loonie has come since 2002, when it was all the way down to 61.79 cents US.