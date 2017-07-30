All over southern Saskatchewan, Farmers Markets pop up on summertime weekends in communities big and small. From fresh vegetables, to pickles and jam, and everything in between, the markets give consumers a chance to save a little money, and they give producers a chance to make some extra cash.

That cash sometimes goes to unique places.

At the regular Saturday Farmers Market in Elbow, Anne Paulsen and her husband sell homemade cupcakes, with the proceeds funding school supplies for a kindergarten class in Chula Vista Mexico, a village of about 200 people just north or Puerto Vallarta.

The Paulsens spend much of their winters in Mexico and became friends with a local family whose children attend the school. Through that relationship they decided to help the school by providing the kids with crayons, rulers, pencils, glue and the other typical things kindergarten classes use.

When asked why they do this for children so far away, Anne Paulsen provided a very simple answer.

"If you've ever taken school supplies into a kindergarten class, you'll do it every year. It's just such a fun thing to do".