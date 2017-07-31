T Car parts were scattered along the eastbound lanehere's been another crash at the corner of 9th Avenue Northwest and the TransCanada Highway. Moose Jaw Emergency Crews were called to the scene around 3:45am Monday after a semi and a car collided at that very dangerous intersection.

We've learned that there was only one minor injury but no other details have been provided. The clean up is now underway as the semi was leaking fluid on the highway. Eastbound traffic is down to one lane and drivers are asked to use caution when moving through the scene.

It was just last week that a motorcycle rider had to hit to ditch in order to avoid a semi that pulled into the intersection.