Moose Jaw received a much needed storm over the weekend, which stop us from breaking the record for the driest July in history. If you were in the city then you could certainly see and hear Mother Nature finally turning on the taps.

According to the rain gauge here at the radio station on the north side of Moose Jaw, we collected 4.1mm of rain and that was just enough to avoid setting the record for driest summer.

However, residents just north and south of the city are still hoping for some much need relief as the wet system moved directly over our city and missed a large portion of the areas that needed it.

Things will start too cool off starting Monday, at least compared to what the last few days have been like, and that will bring a chance of some more storm activity on Tuesday. From there, daytime highs will be in the low to mid 20's for the rest of the week.