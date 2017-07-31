Moose Jaw’s Libby Epoch and Team Canada are bringing back some extra luggage from Italy.

Canada won its first ever medal at the women’s under-19 level on Sunday with a 67-60 win over Japan in the bronze medal game at the 2017 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.

Epoch didn’t see the court in the win for Canada.

Canada led the entire way on route to the bronze medal, jumping out to a 14-10 lead after the first quarter and a 33-27 lead at halftime.

Japan cut the lead down to five points heading into the fourth quarter, but Canada held off the Japanese to seal the win.

Laeticia Amihere paced the attack for Canada with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while Hailey Brown finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Canada had played in two previous medal games at the under-19 level, but came up short in both contests. This medal gives Canada a men’s gold and women’s bronze this summer at the U19 World Cups.

Epoch played in three games over the course of the championship, averaging three points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 14.1 minutes played.