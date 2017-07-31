The 50th edition of the Canada Summer Games kicked off over the weekend in Winnipeg with the top athletes from around the country descending on Manitoba’s capital.

There’s five Moose Jaw athletes taking part in the games and Jett Kowalchuk was the first in action this past weekend.

Kowalchuk and Team Saskatchewan opened the men’s basketball competition with a 2-0 record in pool play thanks to a 107-45 win over Team Yukon on Saturday and a 76-73 win over Team Alberta on Sunday.

Kowlachuk finished with two points in each game as Saskatchewan took top spot in Pool C.

Team Sask will be back on the court on Monday to face Team Northwest Territories in the Round of 16. Tip-off is at 2:15 p.m. Sask time.

The quarterfinals are Tuesday; the semifinals go on Wednesday; and the Gold and Bronze medal games are on Friday.

Moose Jaw’s Ryan Botterill and Hunter Bosch will both be in action on Monday as the track-and-field events get underway.