A performance of My Fair Lady on Saturday almost turned into Singing In The Rain at the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre (MJCC) on Saturday.

It started out as a drip, then a trickle. Then the water began pouring down while actors were on stage at the Mae Wilson Theatre, and crew members were working behind the scenes to get buckets and towels to stop the water from spreading.

In the embodiment of "The Show Must Go On", RuBarb Productions were able to complete the performance and contacted the MJCC management to let them know.

Barb Fysh with the MJCC said they weren't able to go up during the rain, but did go out on the roof Sunday.

"They found some areas that looked like they could be the problem. Then this morning (Monday) we have contacted a roofing company and they went up and had a look at it. They will begin repairs today."

Fysh said she was not aware of any damages that were caused by the leak, either electrical or structural.

While the official number for the amount of rain we received is 4.1mm, many areas in town received much more. At the radio station here our rain gauge showed total of 23mm Saturday evening.