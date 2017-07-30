With pasture conditions going backwards with the hot, dry weather, some livestock producers are looking for options when it comes to grazing.

Environment Minister Scott Moe is reminding livestock producers that 90,000 acres of Fish and Wildlife Development Fund lands are available for grazing or haying purposes until September 15.

"We have about 23 producers that are in current leases on some of this Fish and Wildlife Development Fund land," Moe said. "We'd be open to entering into some leases with ranchers in certain areas. In particular, those areas that are experiencing some drought. Again we're trying to remind people of this opportunity if it's of any benefit to them."

Moe all added that some pieces of land may be different from others.

"Each piece of land will obviously be different, some of it will have water sources available on it, some will be more suited for haying as it may be a little further away," he added. "Some may need the installation of temporary fences, each local area, the ranchers will know the area better than I do quite obviously."

The grazing lease fees that apply to agricultural Crown land will apply to the Wildlife land, with revenues generated funding future conservation initiatives.