Even with the big dump of rain we received on the weekend, July 2017 is shaping up to be the driest ever.

Going into the weekend we were sitting at .2mm of rain for the entire month. The record for the driest July ever was just over 4mm or rain, so we had a lot to make up.

Brian Proctor with Environment Canada let us know if we got enough to avoid the dubious distinction of July 2017 being the driest ever on record.

"Well, we recorded 4.1mm of precipitation at the airport on Saturday. So it looks like we are going to be looking at the all-time minimum for the month of July. It was 4.6mm recorded in 1929, so again, we're a little bit drier than that."

Here at the station our rain gauge said 23 mm, but Brian Proctor with Environment Canada says the readings can be hit or miss.

"It's very dependent of the location. When you get into these summertime scenarios where if you are underneath the actual storm cell that goes across you could see significant precipitation. But areas that are 5 or 10 kilometres away may see very little. Going from the airport, which is where the long-term records come from, it is still looking to be the driest."

The forecast is showing a chance of rain tomorrow, but nothing for tonight, so it looks like July 2017 is the driest July ever.