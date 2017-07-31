After much talk, debate and some push back, curbside garbage collection is set to begin in area 2 of Moose Jaw Tuesday morning.

Municipal Operations Manager Darrin Stephanson says they've gone over the new routes and have done as much ground work as they can to make a smooth transition. He's hopeful that residents will follow the guidelines sent out earlier this summer.

"Your bin needs to be out 6AM in the morning. However, most collection occurs during the day. Only certain zones, and those are typically school zones, are picked up that early in the morning. And bins do need to be pulled back onto the property before the end of the day that collection was completed."

Bins need to be against the curb and as long as there's a couple feet between a vehicle and the bin, the arm of the truck can slide in, grab the bin and dump the waste.

All residents should have received instructions in the mail on what is expected. You can also check out the Moose Jaw City web page here for more information.