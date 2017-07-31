Luka Burzan made his presence felt in the opening scrimmage of Hockey Canada’s Under-18 Summer Selection Camp.

The Moose Jaw Warriors forward scored just 1:29 into the game and then added the eventual game-winning goal late in the second period to help Team Red to a 5-3 win over fellow Warrior Jett Woo and Team White.

Woo was held off the score sheet in the loss for Team White.

Guelph Storm forward Ryan Merkley and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds’ Barrett Hayton each finished with a goal and two points for Team Red as they built up a 4-1 lead after two periods.

The two sides meet again for a scrimmages on Monday and Tuesday before Team Canada for the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup will be selected.

The tournament opens next Monday with Canada facing Russia in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Warriors Prospects Impress at U17 Camp

Brayden Tracey put on a show during the final day of the Hockey Canada Under-17 Summer Development Camp on Friday in Calgary.

The Warriors’ first round pick in 2016 scored a hat trick in regulation as his Team Red went on to beat Team Black, 6-5 in a shootout.

Tracey finished with four goals in three games during the camp.

Tracey’s first goal came 5:34 into the second period and got Team Red on the board after falling down 3-0. He then added two goals in a span of 2:45 to make it 5-4 for Team Red.

Warriors’ 2016 sixth round pick Ethan Fitzgerald didn’t allow a goal during the first two games of the tournament, turning away 11 shots in the first game and 10 in the second game, as Team Gold posted a 2-0 record.

Fitzgerald would allow four goals on 17 shots in Team Gold’s 5-4 loss in the final game on Friday.

There was 111 players at the camp vying for a spot on the three national teams for the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, which will be held in November in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C.