On the eve of the first switch over to curbside garbage collection, Councillor Don Mitchell introduced an idea that would be a very dramatic change to the policy that has been debated for months in Moose Jaw.

In what could be considered a last ditch effort to delay the move to street collection, Mitchell introduced a Notice of Motion for the next council meeting in two weeks.

"Effective September 1st 2017 through December 2018, the challenged areas identified by city engineering for continued alley pick up, be expanded to include all city subdivisions that were designed and developed before 1960."

Mitchell's proposal also included that post 1960 areas that have been deemed as problem spots, stay as back alley pick up until the end of 2018. Earlier in the evening, Mitchell suggested that these older areas of the city were simply not designed around using the street for anything but vehicular travel and that they back alleys were intended to be the main source of services to the home, therefore garbage collection should stay there.

But Mitchell didn't stop there, suggesting there are so many people who are opposed to the change, entire neighbourhoods could band together an oppose front street collection.

"That residents in post 1960 subdivisions... be given an option to appeal to Executive Committee, where 75% or more residents in a block request, by petition, to make a presentation."

Mitchell has suggested in the past that opposition to front street was so strong, the change over could spark a referendum from the community but other councillors have said they've heard from residents who can't wait for the new collection strategy and others who really don't care, as long as they know where to put their bins.

While the idea won't be debated for a couple of weeks, changeover to curbside waste collection starts Tuesday as Area 2 is the first to make the switch. Area 1 will switch next Monday with Areas 3 and 4 will make the move in September.

And this will all be weekly collection, bi-weekly collection doesn't start until October. Click here to see the area collection map for Moose Jaw.