Luka Burzan continues to impress at Hockey Canada’s Under-18 Summer Selection Camp in Calgary.

The Moose Jaw Warriors forward step-up the game-tying goal and scored the game-winning goal on Monday in Team Red’s 2-1 win over fellow Warrior Jett Woo and Team White.

Burzan now has three goals, including two game winners, and four points in two games at the camp.

Hunter Holmes of the OHL’s Flint Firebirds opened the scoring for Team White just 3:20 into the game, but the lead was short lived as Burzan set up Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds forward Barrett Hayton just 2:21 later to tie the game at 1-1.

Burzan broke the tie game 6:46 into the second period with his third goal of the camp.

The camp wraps up on Tuesday with another scrimmage at 10:30 a.m. Team Canada will practice together for the first time on Wednesday.

At the National Junior Team Summer Development Camp in Plymouth, Mich, Warriors captain Brett Howden and Canada Red will hit the ice for their first scrimmage against the United States White at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Canada White battles U.S.A. Blue at 5 p.m.