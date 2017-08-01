It's a growing trend across the country and we do have them but they're not out all the time. Food trucks appear popular at local festivals and major events but you really don't seem them a lot downtown on a regular basis.

Why is that? The The federal Competition Bureau is asking similar questions and wants municipalities to bring in more flexible regulations governing food trucks, suggesting some bylaws are making it far too difficult to operate.

City of Moose Jaw Bylaw enforcement officer Stacey Landin says the one rule, locally that might be a bit strict, prevents food vendors from being within 20 meters of any established restaurant.

"It is fairly tight." said Landin. "We did base it largely on what Saskatoon had at the time for a policy. They've revamped theirs since and do things a fair bit differently... and then we looked at some outside the province because at that time in 2013, there wasn't a lot (of communities) that were doing that."

Landin says the policy could use a review but really, they don't get many comments about the restrictions and they did talk with local operators before implementing the policy. She wonders if the short summer season is a bigger fact and with our unpredictable weather, it's just not feasible to run a food truck as a full time job.

We reached out to several local food truck owners, who declined to comment.