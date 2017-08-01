Moose Jaw’s Levi Steinhauer is back in the Canadian Football League.

Steinhauer signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday after being released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the offseason.

Much of Steinhauer’s time with the Riders was spent as a special teamer and that could be the case in Edmonton as well with the Eskimos’ long-snapper Ryan King being injured in Friday’s game.

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 CFL Draft, Steinhauer spent four seasons with Saskatchewan, including winning a Grey Cup during his rookie season in 2013.

The 5-0 Eskimos will host the 0-5 Tiger-Cats on Friday night.