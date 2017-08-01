Moose Jaw's Jett Kowalchuk and Team Saskatchewan continued to roll in Men's Basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan remained undefeated with a 99-34 win over Team Northwest Territories on Monday in their Round of 16 match-up.

Team Sask will now face Team British Columbia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

The track-and-field events opened up on Monday as well with Moose Jaw's Ryan Botterill advancing into the 100-metre final.

Botterill finished third in his heat with a time of 11.05 seconds, which was enough to push him through to the A Final on Thursday.

Hunter Bosch was fourth in his 400-metre heat with a time for 48.99 seconds to miss out on an A Final berth. The top time in his heat came from Ontario’s Graeme Thompson at 48.50s.

Both Bosch and Botterill will be back on the track on Tuesday for the 200m heats.

Click here for full results from the 2017 Canada Summer Games.