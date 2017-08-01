There may have been ten games separating Moose Jaw and Swift Current in the final regular season standings, but the margin was much thinner when it came to the head-to-head match-ups between the two Trans-Canada rivals.

The Miller Express head to Swift Current to open their best-of-five first round series against the 57s with Game 1 on Tuesday night. Game 2 will be Wednesday at Mitchell Field as well.

Despite it being a first against fourth match-up, the season series between the two teams was much closer than many might expect.

Moose Jaw went 4-4 against Swift Current with each team scoring 42 runs in their season series.

The fact that the Millers have matched up so well against the 57s this season has them excited heading into the series.

“Swift Current is our personal rival and we’ve gone back-and-forth this year, lost some close games and beat them pretty good, so it’s going to be fun,” said infielder Lane Harvey, who was named the Millers’ MVP on Monday.

This is the Millers’ first playoff appearance in two seasons and they’re looking to make some noise this time around.

Head coach Michael Hunt said he can feel the excitement in the locker room.

“The message all year has been work hard and we’ll be rewarded at the end, so now we’re looking for that reward,” he said.

“Swift Current is a team that we’ve played well against this year, but also haven’t played well against, so we just have to go in prepared and have our A+ game.”

The 57s come into the series with a better team average against Moose Jaw as they hit .287 compared to .238 for the Millers. Their team earned run average is also a run better for Swift Current at 3.38 to 4.68, however if you remove Joshmar Doran, who allowed seven run in a 1/3 of inning during the regular season finale on Sunday, Moose Jaw’s drops to 3.83.

Moose Jaw had more doubles at 15-11, while Swift Current had more home runs at 9-4.

Where the 57s might have the biggest advantage is in the speed department as they stole 22 bases in eight games compared to just six for the Millers.

Both teams will be looking to play to their strengths when they hit the field for Game 1 on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

After Games 1 and 2 in Swift Current, the series will shift to Moose Jaw’s Ross Wells Park for Game 3 on Thursday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Friday. If needed, Game 5 will be on Saturday back in Swift Current.