The Five Hills Health Region(FHHR) began a distributed education model of the family medicine residency program back in 2014, with hopes of having doctors wanting to stay in our city to practice once they completed their education.

Kyle Mathies, Vice President of People and Quality for the FHHR, said the program seems to be working for the most part.

"There's a few specialist positions that we're looking for and we're recruiting for a couple of primary care doctors as well, but we're not in a bad place," said Mathies. "Physician recruitment is an ongoing issue, physicians choose to retire or choose to move on for any number of reasons."

He added that seven of the eight graduates of the program have decided to stay in our city and they also have another 4 residents who started the program in July.

"We have about 1,800 staff members here in the region, so people are coming and going all the time and so we regularly have positions here in Moose Jaw."

Mathies added it's a bit tougher to fill positions in the FHHR in rural areas, but they are comfortable with the number of staff they have.