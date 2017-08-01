  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

It's a unique idea that is gaining a lot of support in the theatre community lately.

It's called a Relaxed Performance, where those with sensory issues, visual or hearing impairments, even parents with small children can come and enjoy live theatre.

RuBarb Productions will be holding a relaxed performance of My Fair Lady tomorrow at 2 at the Mae Wilson Theatre.

It will be a full performance with the house lights up, introductions and costume descriptions from the cast, a quiet room that can be used if needed, and no bright lights or loud noises.

The event is a pay-what-you-can admission, or by donation to the food bank. If you have any special needs for the performance, you can contact RuBarb Productions at RuBarb.ca.

DiscoverMooseJaw.com is Moose Jaw's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login