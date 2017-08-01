It's a unique idea that is gaining a lot of support in the theatre community lately.

It's called a Relaxed Performance, where those with sensory issues, visual or hearing impairments, even parents with small children can come and enjoy live theatre.

RuBarb Productions will be holding a relaxed performance of My Fair Lady tomorrow at 2 at the Mae Wilson Theatre.

It will be a full performance with the house lights up, introductions and costume descriptions from the cast, a quiet room that can be used if needed, and no bright lights or loud noises.

The event is a pay-what-you-can admission, or by donation to the food bank. If you have any special needs for the performance, you can contact RuBarb Productions at RuBarb.ca.