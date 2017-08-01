For the second time the Mayor of Swift Current, Dennis Perrault, has called on Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie in a friendly sports-based bet.

Tolmie was forced to wear a Bronco's jersey after the Warriors lost out to Swift Current in the Western Hockey League playoffs and now things have moved into the baseball season.

"Were going to the playoffs and we're excited to be playing Moose Jaw in the first round," said Perrault. "Mayor Fraser Tolmie you did such a great job rocking our Swift Current Bronco's jersey right after we beat you in the playoffs, how about one more bet? My 57's versus your Moose Jaw (Miller Express), are you in?"

Tolmie is currently working on a response.