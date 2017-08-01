Moose Jaw’s Carter Voth got a taste of a high level track-and-field event a few weeks ago and came away with some impressive results.

Voth picked up a silver medal in discus and a bronze medal in shot put at the 2017 Tri-Province Western Canadian Championship in Winnipeg in mid-July.

“I was hoping to get a gold medal or two, but I hit a personal best in shot put and threw pretty good in discus, so coming home with two medals is pretty good,” said Voth.

In the discus final, Voth launched his throw 37.76 metres, which was sandwiched between two other Saskatchewan throwers with Nicholas Bertoia taking first with a throw of 38.40m. Hendrik Pepler came in third at 37.40m.

Voth had another strong showing in shot put where his personal best throw of 12.46m was just behind Manitoba’s Farouq Aladeusi, who came in second with a throw of 12.58m. Pepler finished on top of the podium in that event at 13.26m.

“Discus was a little rocky at first, but I talked to my coach a bit and calmed down because I was a little upset and threw a couple of big throws that got me to the silver medal,” said Voth. “In shot put, I just tried to be faster than normal and concentrate on my form and that helped a lot, threw a personal best.”

Voth said that he does a lot of his training on his own by taking a discus and shot put to Gutheridge Field, but he was asked to join Regina’s Excel Athletika after his performance at the meet.

“That was awesome,” he said. “I haven’t had an actual throwing coach before, but now to have some actual coaching from a club coach with Terry (Mountjoy) who also coaches at the U of R so that’s definitely going to help a lot.”

After getting the taste of success at this meet, Voth added that he’s looking to work harder in his training and bring home some medals at the high school track-and-field provincial championships next year during his senior season with Central.

“I don’t usually have much luck at provincials, so this year I’m definitely going for a medal and hopefully gold,” he said.

“Also the city record for discus, I’m pretty close to that, so I’m going to try to break that too.”

Voth added that he spoke with coaches from both the University of Regina and University of Saskatchewan track teams and hopes he can work his way into a spot on those teams after high school.

With the meet in his rear view mirror though, Voth added that his focus will now shift to the high school volleyball season this fall.

There was two more locals at the Tri-Province Championship.

Ryan Botterill won gold in the men’s 100-metre dash with a time of 10.66 seconds in the final.

He also took silver in the men’s 200-metre dahs with a time of 22.51 seconds to finish just behind fellow Sask runner Austin Edwards, who ran 21.92. Edwards is three years older than Botterill.

Botterill was a part of Saskatchewan’s silver medal team in the 4x100m relay.

Hunter Bosch came in third in the men’s 400-metre dash with a time of 49.17 seconds as Saskatchewan swept the podium with Kieran Johnston and Austin Strauss finishing first and second, respectively.

Bosch and Saskatchewan came in third in the 4x400m relay.

Both Bosch and Botterill are currently competing at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.