What we all suspected is now official. July 2017 was hot and it was dry.

Moose Jaw set a new record for the driest July ever recording only 4.3 mm of rain. Most of that small amount came in the last days of the month. Down the road in Regina the Queen City recorded it's driest July in over 100 years getting less than 1.5 mm of rain.

And while the rain gauges were empty, the thermometers were running hot. July saw several communities set records for heat, with many of the new marks coming on the final Sunday of the month. July 30th saw Moose Jaw hit 37.7 degrees, while Mankota sizzled to 38.2 making it the Canadian hot spot.

And what can we expect in August? If you believe in the predictions of the "Old Farmers Almanac" here is what's in store.

August 1-14 - a few thunderstorms and warm

August 15-23 - sunny and hot

August 24-31 - a few thunderstorms and turning cool

For what it's worth, the Almanac is calling for a cool and wet September.

We'll see.