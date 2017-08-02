A small, but excited group was immersed in various aspects of indigenous culture on Tuesday afternoon at Diversified Services.

Moose Jaw's Families For Change hosted the event for participants, where they were able to do arts and crafts likes make dream catchers and enjoy bannock and jam for a snack.

Kayleigh Olson, a local pow wow dancer, and Jeff Cappo, a traditional drummer, were invited to perform for those in attendance. Both took the time to explain what the meaning behind their art was and what it means to their heritage to perform.

"I was explaining what a fancy shawl dancer represents. I dance for my aunt Val, (she) went to residential schools and I've seen her in spiritual dreams and in our culture that's very important," explained Olson. "My regalia is dedicated to my aunt Val as she died of an overdose, every time I dance for her it's an emotional time."

The pair were invited for everyone in attendance to enjoy, but more specifically for a non-verbal lady who utilizes Diversified Services.

"One lady who works here told me whenever she connects with her culture she calms down, so I think that was really important for me because I just like to hear that. How she connects with her culture just hits you in the heart, that's like wow and it's awesome. Also, if I can do something for her, that's definitely the biggest impact from today."

"I think it was really cool, but also emotional of how something means so much to her... you never really get rid of your culture, it's always inside of you, you never really lose that, it's really important."

Olson made a point to introduce herself to the attendee afterwards and also brought along sage as a gift which she gave to her after the performance was over.