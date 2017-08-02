

Another power meter fire is being reported in the City of Regina. SaskPower is confirming the incident on Monday night, the sixth in two weeks.

Officials say they have now inspected 2000 meters over concerns that dry conditions are causing the ground the shift, pulling underground power lines out of residential boxes and resulting in the fires.

About 800 of the inspected boxes have needed repairs and crews are also focusing on homes in Moose Jaw and Kindersley that have similar clay soil conditions to Regina.