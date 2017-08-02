It's not as dry as it was but it's still dangerous. The Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport have issued fires ban on provincial Crown land, provincial parks and recreation sites in southwest Saskatchewan.

The ban includes all open fires in parks from Regina to the Alberta border... parks like Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Danielson, Douglas, Saskatchewan Landing, Elbow Harbour, Cypress Lake, and Lovering Lake recreation sites.

This fire ban, along with all the others for rural municipalities, are in place until further notice.