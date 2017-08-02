The Moose Jaw Warriors will be well represented on the National Under-18 Team at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

Luka Burzan and Jett Woo were named to Team Canada on Tuesday after wrapping up the Summer Selection Camp in Calgary.

Burzan led all players at the camp with three goals and four points in three games. He scored the game-winning goal in each of the first two scrimmages, leading Team Red to a 3-0 record.

After being held scoreless in the first two games, Woo found the back of the net in Team White’s 4-3 loss on Tuesday.

This will be the fourth time representing Canada on the international stage for Woo, who played as an underage player at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship earlier this year. He also represented Canada, along with Burzan, at the Youth Olympics and World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Canada opens the Ivan Hlinka on Monday against Russia. They face the Czech Republic in a pre-tournament game on Saturday.

Howden Scores at NJT Camp

The open game of Canada's National Junior Team Summer Development Camp didn't go the way that Warriors captain Brett Howden and Canada Red would have hoped as they lost 8-2 to U.S.A White.

Howden scored in the loss for Canada Red, picking up a power play goal in the third period.

Canada White won the other game, 2-1, over U.S.A Blue on Tuesday.

The two Canadian squads will come together on Wednesday to face Finland as the camp continues in Plymouth, Mich.