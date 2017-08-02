The Saskatchewan Rush traded away a fan favourite on Tuesday.

The Rush sent goaltender Aaron Bold, along with defender John LaFontaine, the team’s first round pick in the 2017 NLL Draft and their 2018 second round pick to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for goalie Evan Kirk.

Bold had played an integral role on the team’s back-to-back NLL Championships and had become a fan favourite in the province. He posted an 11-4 record last season with an 11.22 goals against average.

Thank you to the @SaskRushLAX organization and all the RUSH fans out there. I'll miss each and everyone of you! pic.twitter.com/Fg1lIKpg3G — Aaron Bold (@Boldy77) August 1, 2017

“The trades we’ve made this week showcase our mission to keep our eyes on the future, while still competing in the now,” stated Head Coach and General Manager Derek Keenan in a media release.

“We also need to be fiscally and cap responsible to remain a strong contender for years to come.”

In Kirk, the Rush are receiving the 2016 NLL Goaltender of the Year. The 30-year-old made 676 saves last season, a New England franchise record.

Kirk has complied a 12.42 goals against average and a 0.765 save percentage in 102 NLL games over his six-year career.

This trade comes on the heels of the Rush trading veteran forward Adam Jones to the Toronto Rock for two first round picks last week.