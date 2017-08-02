Game 1 was going exactly according to plan for the Moose Jaw Miller Express until the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Swift Current 57s scored twice in the ninth to walk-off with a 4-3 win over Moose Jaw in the opening game of their first round Western Major Baseball League playoff series on Tuesday night.

“Heartbreaking is the word to describe it,” said Millers head coach Michael Hunt after the game. “We pitched well, we played defence well, we did everything we could at the plate, it was a great ball game, but it just didn’t turn out our way.”

After a masterful performance from starting pitcher Grant Westmoreland, Moose Jaw held a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, but closer Galen Adnrews gave up a lead-off home run to Bodie Cooper, which started the rally for Swift Current.

A squeeze bunt by Mason Brown with runners on first and third saw Keil Krumwiede come across for the winning run to left the 57s to the victory.

Hunt said he doesn’t fault Andrews in the loss.

“We’re going to roll with him, he’s our guy, Bodie Cooper is a good hitter and he hit a good pitch,” said Hunt. “After that baseball happened, the skies opened up and it started raining, so the conditions really deteriorated. They had a runner on third base and did a squeeze bunt that was in a perfect spot.”

Westmoreland got the Millers into the ninth with the lead after allowing just two runs – only one earned – on four hits over eight innings of work. He struck out six and walked three.

“He was able to get ahead and get into pitcher’s counts and then execute when he needed to,” said Hunt on his starting pitcher.

The game was a typical tight playoff game with both starters limiting the team’s offences.

Swift Current’s Bobby St. Pierre surrendered three runs – one earned – on six hits over eight innings. He was able to rack up 11 strikeouts and walked three.

Moose Jaw tagged St. Pierre for all three of their runs in the fifth inning.

Right fielder Ty Schindel led off the inning with a home run on the first pitch to kick star the offence for the Millers. An error in the next at-bat put catcher Cole Warken on base and he eventually came around to score on a bases loaded walk from team MVP Lane Harvey.

The Millers took a 3-1 lead when shortstop Joshmar Doran came around to score on a ground out by centre fielder Travis Able.

Swift Current added a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the score would stay the same until the ninth. Moose Jaw had a base runner in each of the next four innings, but couldn’t add to their lead.

The top three hitters in the Millers’ lineup went a combined 0-for-14, but drove in two runs.

The Millers will look to even the series when the two sides meet for Game 2 on Wednesday night in Swift Current. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Mitchell Field.

Game 3 will be on Thursday at Ross Wells Park. Playoff tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students and kids 7-12, and kids 6-and-under are free.