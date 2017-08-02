Moose Jaw’s Jett Kowalchuk and Team Saskatchewan’s first loss in Men’s Basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games was a tough one.

Saskatchewan lost 69-65 to Team British Columbia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, knocking them out of medal contention.

Kowalchuk had two points in the loss for Saskatchewan, who had posted a 3-0 record heading into the quarterfinal game.

Saskatchewan will now face Team Manitoba on Wednesday in a placing game. Tip-off is at 11:45 a.m. in Winnipeg.

Ryan Botterill and Hunter Bosch were back on the track on Tuesday for the second day of the athletics competition at the Games.

Botterill finished fourth in his male 200-metre heat with a time of 22.07 seconds, which qualified him in 12th spot overall and put him into the B final on Friday.

B.C.’s Jerome Blake had the top time at 21.33 seconds, but he’s four years older than Botterill.

Bosch competed with Team Saskatchewan in the male 4x400m relay on Tuesday. They finished third in their head with a time of 3:18.46, which was just behind second place Nova Scotia, who finished in 3:18.43. Manitoba took top spot in the heat at 3:17.28.

Bosch and Saskatchewan qualified in fifth place overall and will race in the A final on Friday.

Both Botterill and Bosch have Wednesday off before their A finals in the 100m and 400m, respectively, on Thursday.

Click here for full results from the Games.