The Flying Hawaiian could finally be taking off for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Chad Owens was back on the practice field on Tuesday after missing the preseason and start of the regular season on the six-game injured list.

“I’ve been itching at this for six weeks,” said Owens after practice. “It’s good to be back out there, getting back in the routine, coming here, going to meetings, preparing for practice, getting taped up, the jersey on, that’s what we love to do.”

Owens suffered a season-ending injury during the 2016 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and was back on the mend during training camp with the Riders in June.

After going through the rehab process for complications stemming from broken foot, Owens said he’s close to 100-percent.

“I’m pretty close, I felt pretty good today, I’m right there and I feel like I’m ready to go and it’s just a matter of time,” said Owens. “It’s a matter of going out there, getting more practice, getting back into the flow of things, getting more reps.”

After missing most of 2016 and having the setback in training camp, there was definitely some frustration for Owens as he sat and watched the team hit the field over the first five games.

“This is what we sacrifice so much for is for the game to play,” he said. “The hardest part is not playing but also not being able to help my teammates, not being able to go out there and go to war with them.

“The offseason is grind and your reward is to be able to go out there and compete with your brothers, and it was hard for me to not be able to fully compete during training camp, that was the first training camp that I haven’t been able to compete, so that’s what was frustrating for me.”

Owens is entering his ninth CFL season. The veteran was brought in to help the Riders in the return game and he’s hoping to get back to that as soon as possible.

“I felt pretty good today, I’d say that was a win for the first day back for me, I’m just going to take that and build on it,” said Owens.

Crapigna Out

While Owens looks close to returning to the field, the Riders may be without their starting kicker for the foreseeable future.

Head Coach Chris Jones stated after practice on Tuesday that Tyler Crapigna pulled something during Saturday’s 38-27 win over Toronto and will be out this week.

“That’s why we went for two at the end, we didn’t have him available,” said Jones. “We went for two there on the touchdown, but he did kick-off for us after that.”

Jones added that he didn’t know how long Crapigna would be out, “We’ll play it safe and see how it is,” he said.

Quinn van Gylswyk will take Crapigna’s place on the roster this week. Jones said they’re confident that he can get the job done.

“We’ve spent a lot of time working with Quinn and we have him charted since early in the year, all through camp and from the right hash and left has and all different yard markers, so we know who he is,” said Jones.

The Riders have a closed practice on Wednesday. They travel to Vancouver on Friday before their meeting with the 4-2 B.C. Lions on Saturday afternoon.