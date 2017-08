The Summer of Aces continued at the Lynbrook Golf Club last week when 13-year-old Samuel Owatz drained his first hole-in-one.

Owatz was playing a round with his grandmother, Adele, when he nailed a hole-in-one on the par-3 3rd hole at the Lynbrook last Thursday.

The young golfer used a nine-iron to complete the shot.

This is the sixth hole-in-one in 14 days at the local course.