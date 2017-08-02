SGI has started a new campaign against impaired driving. SGI Campaign logo courtesy of their website.

"It's a great new campaign, the last one was incredible but this is also a very good one and it involves friends, family and loved ones," explained Joe Hargrave the Minister Responsible for SGI.

"It's about three kids growing up together, they know each other from childhood and they grow up and go do things and they get to be adults, so they're at a bar and they go to leave and one friend says "are you okay to drive?" Then the other friend says "yeah, yeah I'm okay." So they let him drive away with bad consequences after that. A good friend wouldn't let another friend drive impaired, that's what this is about."

Don't let somebody drive impaired.

"Be a good wing-man and look out for them because after they've been drinking too much their decision making process is just not the right one," he shared.

"Call a safe ride, call a cab, call a friend, call a family member, call somebody. Be the good wing-man that's looking out for their friend and that's taking care of them and they 'll thank you hopefully the next day."

"It might be an awkward conversation at the time but the next day it might be a good conversation that you're having because they could have gotten into an accident a killed themselves or killed a friend or even a stranger, it doesn't make a difference. Don't let them drink and drive," expressed Joe.

Residents should make sure their friend is safe.

"A lot of drinking establishments are responsible, they are looking out for people. It's partly about them and it's partly about your friends, we need people to take notice of what's going on and we need to get serious about it because we have an impaired driving problem," he stated.

"There was lots of impaired driving charges last month, we're pushing hard on enforcement and we're going to continue to push hard on enforcement until people learn. We would rather them learn through this education process, think about it before you do it."

Many individuals are making sure they are safe when impaired.

"There are lots of functions now where people are starting to pay attention, they're planning that safe ride home before they go out. They have a designated driver or they call a cab. It's good to see and we just have to keep pushing that. I tell everybody to be a good wing-man, look out for your friends because you want them around for life," explained Joe.

"This is everybody including girls and guys, instead of wing-man it should be wing-person because it's like if you're a good friend you'll look out for your friend, you want them around for the rest of their life and your life."

August's traffic safety spotlight will be focusing on impaired driving again.

"We're keeping the focus on it, it's a crucial thing that we have to keep moving this forward. We've got to keep pushing it, we've got to keep enforcing it and we've got to keep that awareness out there for people," he exclaimed.

"I feel that it is coming around and if we can just keep it going and hopefully we save some live. The real number at the end of the day is not how many impaired driving charges we are laying it's how many deaths and how many injuries that we get, that's the number we are trying to reduce."