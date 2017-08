Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Moose Jaw and surrounding RMs, saying current conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds.

Funnel clouds of this nature can be produced by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

If this weather system intensifies it could become a weak land-spout tornado, which has the potential to pick up small debris, cause damage to roofs and topple trees.

We'll provide updates as details become available.