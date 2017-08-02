Running a city the size of Moose Jaw is big business. That might be the view to take when looking at the 2016 public accounts report released by the city of Moose Jaw.

The annual report is a complete and detailed look at where the city earns and spends its money. The numbers are big on both sides.

In terms of revenue the city of Moose Jaw collected just over $25 million in municipal taxes in 2016. The city also brought in just under $18 million in grants and subsidies, and just over $18 million in utilities.

The largest cost areas included police services at about $9.8 million, and fire services at just under $6.5 million.

In terms of salaries, the top paid city employee is City manager Matt Noble at $198,000. Police Chief Rick Bourassa makes $160,000 and City Clerk Myron Gulka Tiechkco earns $149,000.

The public accounts report also outlines where the city awards contracts. The top three in 2016 were $4.4 million to KMS Consulting for cast iron water main replacement, $3.3 million to SaskPower and the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant at just under $2 million.

For a complete look at the public works report click here.

