Some unflattering numbers have been released by Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan is leading the country in obesity.

Statistics Canada numbers based on 2015 reports, shows 45.9% of adults in Saskatchewan are not just overweight, but fell into the category of being obese.

The national average was 26.7%.

Saskatchewan has been dealing with a rising obesity problem for years.

Back in 2004, the rate was already fairly high at 30.8%.