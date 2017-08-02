Mayor Fraser Tolmie has accepted the challenge of Swift Current's Mayor Dennis Perrault.

He called out Tolmie on social media as the 57's face the Moose Jaw Miller Express in the first round Western Major Baseball League Playoffs.

Despite a previous loss in their first bet with hockey, our Mayor isn't shying away this time around.

"I'm 100% on board with our Miller Express team, I have every faith in them. We've been up against the 57's this year and we're at 500. They've won 4 games and we've won 4 games, I think we've got a good chance at winning this."

"I've been stocking up on Big League Chew and Spitz, just getting prepped for this series. I don't know if I'll send him a bag of dill (pickle) or pepper, but he may get a little parcel in the mail in the next couple of days."

Tolmie lost a Western Hockey League bet this past winter and had to wear a Broncos jersey to city council, when the Warriors lost out in the playoffs.