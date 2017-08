A second set of charges has been laid against an 80 year old man from Wisconsin resulting in a second set of fines and hunting bans.

Willard Niessner was charged in 2016 for hunting without a license and was banned from applying for a license for one year. A few weeks later, officers learned he instead went through an outfitter and still hunted for white tail deer.

He now faces a two year hunting ban and over $4000 in fines.