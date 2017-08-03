Financially, the City of Moose Jaw is doing pretty well compared to the rest of the province according to the 2016 audited financial report that was released this week.

Finance Director Brian Acker reported a $1 million surplus, thanks in large to a lack of snow this winter that resulted in major savings on snow removal.

Looking at all of the books together, Acker says our city is doing quite well. "It's actually very steady, in terms of our net financial assets. We've had a small increase over the last five years."

"We're in a net asset position which means we have money left after we consider our liabilities and when we looked at the other four cities, which are Swift Current, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina, they were all in a net debt position."

With 350 staff, wages are one of the biggest expenditures every year for the city, with about $27 million being paid out over the course of 2016.

Of that million dollar surplus, council has approved moving $600,000 to the road repair budget to cover the same amount of funding being used to pay for the storm sewer that collapsed on Main Street South.