Brett Howden and Team Canada had to mount a big comeback on Wednesday to knock off Finland 6-5 in overtime at the 2017 World Junior Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan.

Canada was down 4-2 heading into the third period, but they scored three times to take a 5-4 lead.

Finland tied the game late, but Michael McLeod scored just 2:39 into the extra frame to lift Canada to the win.

Howden didn't register a point in the game.

Canada will face Sweden on Friday in their next exhibition game. Puck drops at 11 a.m. Canada wraps up the Showcase with a showdown against the United States on Saturday.