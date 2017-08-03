Moose Jaw's Jett Kowalchuk and Team Saskatchewan lost for the second straight day in men's basketball at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Saskatchewan fell 91-85 in overtime to Team Manitoba on Wednesday in a placing game.

Kowalchuk finished with one rebound and two assists in the loss. He was 0-for-4 on field goals.

Adetogun Adefolarin led Saskatchewan with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Saskatchewan started slow as Manitoba built up a 10-2 lead in the opening five minutes, but Saskatchewan battled back to take a 39-34 lead at halftime.

Manitoba cut that lead to just three points going into the fourth quarter, but Saskatchewan pushed their advantage to ten points midway through the fourth.

Manitoba battled back to tie the game at the end of regulation and then held Saskatchewan to just two points in the extra frame.

Team Sask will now face New Brunswick in the seventh place game on Thursday.

Moose Jaw's Ryan Botterill and Hunter Bosch will be back on the track on Thursday as well. Botterill has the 100-metre A Final, while Bosch is in the 400-metre A Final.