The Moose Jaw Little League Girls Softball All Stars were the third best team in the country.

They came away with a bronze medal from the 2017 Junior League 14U Girls Softball Canadian Championships in Calgary last week.

“They started out a little slow, but every game that went by, they kept getting better and better and wound up winning the bronze,” said Coach Bob Marzolf.

The local squad knocked off the Medicine Hat All-Stars, 19-8, in the bronze medal game last Friday to finish on the podium.

Marzolf said that final game was a great example of how far the team came over the course of the tournament.

“We played pretty much error free ball and all the kids played at the top of their game,” he said.

Moose Jaw lost to B.C. in the semifinal 5-3 last Thursday. The B.C. squad would go onto win the championship after dominating the competition throughout the tournament.

“Our girls were the only team that held B.C. to within three runs,” said Marzolf.

“The girls were really happy after that game even though that nobody likes to lose, but they played their best and they played against the best team in the tournament and gave them a good run for their money.”

The District All-Star team was made up of players from Moose Jaw, Assiniboia and Ogema. Marzolf said that they really came together as team over the course of the week.

“They’re a great group of kids, they all got along really well and played well together and they had a lot of fun,” he said.

“Up in Calgary, they did a skills competition that they all competed in, they had a player barbecue up there, they did a players evening meal together and they had a lot of fun.”